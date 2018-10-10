Kit Siang says Najib talking rots

Lim Kit Siang says Datuk Seri Najib Razak was talking ‘gibberish’ when he wanted the present Pakatan Harapan government to be held responsible for Beng Hock’s death.v— Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang derided former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s response to the former’s comments on Teoh Beng Hock as incoherent.

The DAP leader was responding to Najib’s call for authorities to open fresh investigations into all the murders that were either linked directly or vicariously to him.

Seizing on Lim’s claim that Najib must be responsible for Teoh’s death as he was the head of the government then, the former prime minister said this same burden was now on the Patakan Harapan government.

“Najib was talking ‘gibberish’ when he wanted the present Pakatan Harapan government to be held responsible for Beng Hock’s death,” said Lim in a statement.

Lim said he will not pursue the matter further unless Najib becomes more rational.

Lim yesterday declared that Najib did not kill the former DAP political aide but insisted the latter’s administration must be held accountable.