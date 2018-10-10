Warisan rolling out welcome mat for Umno’s Labuan MP?

Datuk Darell Leiking will meet Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli (right) tomorrow. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Oct 10 ― Warisan deputy president Datuk Darell Leiking will meet Labuan MP Datuk Rozman Isli tomorrow, fuelling speculation the Umno lawmaker is about to defect.

When contacted about the purpose of their meeting, the international trade and industry minister played coy.

“Well, I’ll be in Labuan, so I might as well meet the leaders there,” he said with a slight laugh.

Warisan secretary general Loretto Padua Jr told Malay Mail that the party was anticipating a defection, but was not treating this as certain.

Malay Mail could not reach Rozman for his immediate comment.

Rumours of his possible departure from Umno trace back to the general election as he has been non-committal about his future in the party.

According to The Star Online, the two-term MP will issue his statement tomorrow.

He also referenced former Umno leader Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed when telling the newspaper that his statement will be longer than the Jeli MP who quit citing disillusionment with his old party’s leadership.

Aside from Mustapa, Kimanis MP and former foreign minister Datuk Seri Anifah Aman also resigned from Umno.