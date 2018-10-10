Bursa Malaysia lower at mid-day

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 19.22 points or 1.08 per cent to 1,754.93, from yesterday's close of 1,774.15. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 ― Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session sharply lower on broad selling activities in the market.

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 19.22 points or 1.08 per cent to 1,754.93, from yesterday's close of 1,774.15.

The index moved between 1,754.92 and 1,781.79 throughout the morning session, after opening 7.57 points higher at 1,781.72.

On the broader market, losers trounced gainers by 752 to 138, with 315 counters unchanged, 668 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.38 billion units valued at RM1.04 billion.

Broad selling activities in heavyweights led by Axiata and TNB had weighed on the key index.

Axiata lost 34 sen to RM4.02, TNB trimmed 36 sen to RM15.02, Maxis shed 13 sen to RM5.54, Genting Bhd slid 22 sen to RM7.54 and Petronas Gas went down 40 sen to RM17.90.

Of the other heavyweights, Public Bank added two sen to RM24.98, Petronas Chemicals was flat at RM9.37, Maybank eased three sen to RM9.62 while CIMB and Hong Leong were four sen weaker at RM6 and RM20.56 respectively.

For actives, Sapura Energy was flat at 37.5 sen, Gamuda contracted 12 sen to RM2.26, Hibiscus Petroleum reduced six sen to RM1.24, Globaltec Formation edged down half-a-sen to four sen and AirAsia X eased 1.5 sen to 26.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index dipped 145.38 points to 12,158.54, the FBMT 100 Index reduced 138.59 points to 11,980.09 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index depreciated 190.32 points to 12,170.32.

The FBM Ace Index was 129.63 points weaker at 5,058.98 and the FBM 70 declined 191.51 points to 14,081.27.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index decreased 43.38 points to 7,451.92, the Industrial Products and Services Index lost 1.10 points to 173.96 and the Financial Services Index slipped 46.85 points to 17,631.84. ― Bernama