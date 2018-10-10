Rockets' Zhou sprains knee in NBA pre-season game

Houston Rockets forward Zhou Qi reacts during the basketball match against Shanghai Sharks at Toyota Center, Houston October 9, 2018. — USA TODAY Sports/Reuters pic

HOUSTON, Oct 10 — Houston Rockets 7-foot-2 forward Zhou Qi left a home pre-season game against the Shanghai Sharks yesterday because of a left knee sprain.

Following a collision with Sharks forward Luis Scola near the end of the first quarter, Zhou left the court in a wheelchair after he was aided by trainers and other staff members.

The 22-year-old Zhou played only four minutes last night in his first preseason appearance, registering two rebounds and one blocked shot. He is in his second season with the Rockets, having averaged 1.2 points and 1.2 rebounds in 18 games in 2017-18.

Zhou was a second-round draft pick out of the Chinese Basketball Association in 2016, and he made his NBA debut on October 21, 2017, with the Rockets. — Reuters