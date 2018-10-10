Report: Leiking says still formulating pro-trade policies

Datuk Darell Leiking said his ministry was looking at improved policies and trade infrastructure to mitigate the impact of rising international trade tensions. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Darell Leiking said new policies are being formulated to further boost the country’s trade by making it more business-friendly.

During an interview with Bloomberg TV, Leiking said his ministry was looking at improved policies and trade infrastructure to mitigate the impact of rising international trade tensions.

“We have to make sure the infrastructure that we have can accommodate what they are bringing into Malaysia.

“But we want fair trade, so the policies that we bring in will be in terms of incentives, not necessarily fiscal only, but also in making it easy for business to come into Malaysia,” he said without elaborating deeper.

During the interview, he also cautioned against trying to advantage of the disputes in current trade landscape, saying the country should instead brace for the “spin-off” effects stemming from looming US-China trade war.

“Now, everybody is getting ready for this ‘spin-off’ or possible trade diversion, but we in part out of Malaysia are doing something little bit more than the most.

“We have got good policies and new government that listen and act upon their (trader’s) request,” he said.

Leiking then shed light into the future outlook of the Malaysian international trade landscape, after he was asked on ways the country can move up the global supply chain.

“At the moment, in Malaysia we are already there in terms of component maker.

“The next value chain that we need to grow is aerospace industry, it's definitely the next thing forward for us because it is high-tech.

“And not only avionics but also big components of the aircrafts very soon, with MRO (maintenance, repair, and overhaul) which has been largely done in Malaysia as well,” he said in reference to MRO companies operating locally.