Luna Maya wants to forget sex video scandal

Luna Maya wants to forget about her leaked sex video scandal. — Picture from Instagram @lunamaya

PETALING JAYA, Oct 10 — Indonesian actress Luna Maya wants to forget about the leaked sex video of her with Peter Pan vocalist Ariel Noah which made its rounds on the Internet in 2010.

“I don’t want to comment about it anymore. If I do, then more people will ask about it repeatedly,” she told Harian Metro.

The actress repeatedly claimed she was innocent and said the woman in the video only looks like her.

However, Ariel was sentenced to five years in prison in 2011 after being found guilty of recording and distributing the videos.

Luna was met at GSC 1 Utama yesterday to promote her latest film Sabrina.

When asked about her relationship which had been abruptly ended recently, she said she has gotten over it.

“Everyone wants a partner. But when this happens, we just need to move on and continue our lives.

“Besides, I have been busy working and travelling so I don’t get so lonely,” she said.

The Indonesian horror flick Sabrina will be shown in cinemas starting from Oct 18.

Aside from Luna, it also stars Sara Wijayanto and Christian Sugiono.