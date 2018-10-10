Report: Terengganu to cane another woman for prostitution

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — A woman was sentenced to four lashes of the cane after pleading guilty to prostitution before the Shariah High Court here, the second in as many months.

According to The Star Online, the woman was also ordered to six months of rehabilitation at a women’s shelter in Sabak Bernam.

According to the facts of the case, religious enforcers caught her with a man believed to be a client at a hotel on Sept 19, with condoms and lubricants present.

The report did not state if the man was prosecuted for any offence.

She pleaded guilty to prostitution on Sept 26, and was convicted under Section 25 of the Shariah Criminal Offences (Takzir) (Terengganu) Enactment 2001.

The woman has two weeks to appeal the caning.