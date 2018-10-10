Hong Kong lawmakers walkout over media freedoms

Pro-democracy lawmaker Eddie Chu holding a placard against an East Lantau Metropolis project, is surrounded by security guards at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 10, 2018. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, Oct 10 — Hong Kong lawmakers protested in support of media freedoms today ahead of city leader Carrie Lam’s annual policy address laying out policy priorities for the coming year.

Hong Kong last week denied a work visa renewal for a British journalist working for the Financial Times newspaper, in an unprecedented case that has tarnished the city’s image and stoked diplomatic outrage.

Chanting “Protect media freedoms” and holding placards that said “Free Press, Not Persecution”, more than a dozen pro-democracy lawmakers staged a walkout from the city’s legislative council. — Reuters