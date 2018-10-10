Rehda says affordable homes comprised 65pc of first half launches

A sales agent (left) speaks to a visitor at the PR1MA home expo in Ipoh March 2, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — Residential units priced under RM500,000 made up 65 per cent of properties launched in the first six months of 2018, according to the Real Estate and Housing Developers Association (Rehda) Malaysia Industry Survey.

The proportion was 52 per cent in the latter half of 2017.

However, the survey that polled 152 Rehda members across the peninsula found that overall units launched fell 12 per cent from the previous half to 13,233 units.

“Apartment/condominium overtook two-three storey terrace houses as the most launched residential property type. Properties priced at RM500,000 and below remained the most launched for three consecutive periods in 1H17 (44 per cent), 2H17 (52 per cent) and 1H18 (65 per cent).

“The most launched selling price by most states were in the range of RM100,001 to RM500,000 with the exception of Kuala Lumpur and Selangor (RM500,001 to RM700,000),” said Rehda’s president Datuk Soam Heng Choon adding that for property developers the worst is over.

The property industry’s sales performance also rose to 51 per cent during this half, up from 45 per cent in the same period last year.

MORE TO COME