Rescue workers and onlookers stand next to derailed coaches at the site of a train accident near Nashik in the western Indian state of Maharashtra November 15, 2013. — Reuters pic

HARCHANDPUR, Oct 10 — At least five people died and 30 were injured this morning when a passenger train derailed in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, media reported.

The accident took place in Harchandpur, located some 77km south of the state capital Lucknow, Reuters partner ANI News said in a Tweet.

Emergency rescue teams are currently at the accident site, television reports said. — Reuters