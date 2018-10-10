Report: CIMB chief sees bright outlook for local capital markets

CIMB Holdings Berhad group CEO Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz was reported as saying that banks were bullish about the prospects for post-election Malaysia. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The country’s capital markets have finally started to attract investors again after experiencing a dip in performance, according to Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz.

Bloomberg reported the CIMB Holdings Berhad group CEO as saying banks were bullish about the prospects for post-election Malaysia.

“We’re seeing a better pipeline going forward.

“We’ve seen more activity happening in the capital markets, especially the treasury markets,” he was quoted saying in the report.

The Pakatan Harapan coalition created history when they defeated the Barisan Nasional and ended the latter’s 61-year rule in the general election.

The unprecedented change of government triggered an investor sell-off.

The report also noted that bond sales had fallen in the past two quarters, as companies withheld financing plans on concern over state spending cuts that have led to billion-dollar contracts being cancelled or deferred.

Tengku Zafrul was also quoted saying how banking institutions are currently expecting the government to look at certain policies that will address some of the challenges it faces on the fiscal side.

“But in the shorter term we still need to balance growth, so fiscal discipline is good, but not at the expense of growth,” he said in the report.

Tengku Zafrul had in the report also ruled him out from being considered as a candidate for the chairman post, after the announcement of Datuk Seri Nazir Razak’s resignation after 29-years at the bank.

“We’re at that stage now where we’re executing the succession programme,” Tengku Zafrul said.

The report also stated the bank would only announce their next chairman once the candidate has been approved by the central bank, Bank Negara Malaysia.