Singapore Armed Forces serviceman killed in Brunei by falling tree branch

Mindef said that it has made arrangements for 3WO Sadikin’s family members to be flown to Brunei. — Reuters file pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 — A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman died in Brunei yesterday after he was hit by a falling tree branch.

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said in a press release yesterday evening that 3rd Warrant Officer (3WO) Muhammad Sadikin Hasban, 33, an Assistant Chief Company Trainer, was hit by the tree branch while supervising contractors performing maintenance work at a helicopter evacuation site.

“Resuscitation efforts were performed onsite to the unconscious 3WO Sadikin,” said Mindef.

“An SAF doctor continued to resuscitate him en route via helicopter and ambulance to Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha (RIPAS) Hospital, where they arrived at 9.57am.”

“He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 11.50am.”

Mindef said that it has made arrangements for 3WO Sadikin’s family members to be flown to Brunei.

His body will be flown back to Singapore on Wednesday in a military aircraft.

“Mindef and the SAF extend our deepest condolences to the family of the late 3WO Sadikin. The SAF is assisting the family in their time of grief and investigating the incident,” said the ministry. — TODAY