Key winners at the 2018 American Music Awards

Published 1 hour ago on 10 October 2018

Mariah Carey performs ‘With You’ at the 2018 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California October 9, 2018. — Reuters pic
LOS ANGELES, Oct 10 — The American Music Awards were handed out today at a televised performance show in Los Angeles.

Following are winners in key categories for the awards, which are chosen by fans.

Artist of the Year 

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year 

Camila Cabello

Tour of the Year 

Taylor Swift

Social Artist  

BTS

Male Artist- Pop/Rock 

Post Malone

Female Artist- Pop/Rock 

Taylor Swift

Album-Pop/Rock 

Taylor Swift Reputation

Song-Pop/Rock 

Camila Cabello ft Young Thug Havana

Male Artist-Country

Kane Brown

Female Artist-Country

Carrie Underwood

Artist-Rap/Hip-hop   

Cardi B

Album-Soul/R&B 

XXXTentacion 17

Male Artist-Soul/R&B 

Khalid

Female Artist-Soul/R&B 

Rihanna

Music Video 

Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug Havana

Adult Contemporary Artist 

Shawn Mendes

Soundtrack   

Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By — Reuters

