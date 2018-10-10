Key winners at the 2018 American Music Awards

LOS ANGELES, Oct 10 — The American Music Awards were handed out today at a televised performance show in Los Angeles.
Following are winners in key categories for the awards, which are chosen by fans.
Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
Camila Cabello
Tour of the Year
Taylor Swift
Social Artist
BTS
Male Artist- Pop/Rock
Post Malone
Female Artist- Pop/Rock
Taylor Swift
Album-Pop/Rock
Taylor Swift Reputation
Song-Pop/Rock
Camila Cabello ft Young Thug Havana
Male Artist-Country
Kane Brown
Female Artist-Country
Carrie Underwood
Artist-Rap/Hip-hop
Cardi B
Album-Soul/R&B
XXXTentacion 17
Male Artist-Soul/R&B
Khalid
Female Artist-Soul/R&B
Rihanna
Music Video
Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug Havana
Adult Contemporary Artist
Shawn Mendes
Soundtrack
Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By — Reuters