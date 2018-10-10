Key winners at the 2018 American Music Awards

Mariah Carey performs ‘With You’ at the 2018 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California October 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 10 — The American Music Awards were handed out today at a televised performance show in Los Angeles.

Following are winners in key categories for the awards, which are chosen by fans.

Artist of the Year

Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year

Camila Cabello

Tour of the Year

Taylor Swift

Social Artist

BTS

Male Artist- Pop/Rock

Post Malone

Female Artist- Pop/Rock

Taylor Swift

Album-Pop/Rock

Taylor Swift Reputation

Song-Pop/Rock

Camila Cabello ft Young Thug Havana

Male Artist-Country

Kane Brown

Female Artist-Country

Carrie Underwood

Artist-Rap/Hip-hop

Cardi B

Album-Soul/R&B

XXXTentacion 17

Male Artist-Soul/R&B

Khalid

Female Artist-Soul/R&B

Rihanna

Music Video

Camila Cabello featuring Young Thug Havana

Adult Contemporary Artist

Shawn Mendes

Soundtrack

Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By — Reuters