Victor Mallet, a Financial Times journalist and first vice president of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club, speaks during a luncheon at the FCC in Hong Kong August 14, 2018. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 10 — British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said yesterday he was very concerned by the Hong Kong authorities’ unprecedented rejection of a visa for journalist Victor Mallet, Asia news editor for the Financial Times.

“In the absence of an explanation from the authorities we can only conclude that this move is politically motivated,” he added in a statement. — AFP