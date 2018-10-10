Pua asks if MRT2 developer seeking to turn Malaysians against Cabinet

Pua suggested MMC-Gamuda make the Malaysian government an offer it cannot refuse, instead of whining about the termination. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The federal Cabinet chose to reopen tender for a section of the MRT2 as it would entail the greatest savings to the public, said the political secretary to the finance minister.

In an open letter to MMC-Gamuda today, Petaling MP Tony Pua questioned the firm over the intent of its public response and asked if it truly intended to foment public dissatisfaction with the ruling government over the MRT2 underground project.

Pua explained in the letter that MMC-Gamuda’s offer would have resulted in a reduction of RM2.13 billion, or 12.7 per cent.

Pua compared this with results compiled by an independent engineering consultant hired by the government, which forecasted possible savings between RM4.19 to RM5.79 billion for the estimated remaining 60 per cent of incomplete works.

“The Cabinet obviously made the decision to pick the latter. And you seriously telling Malaysians to blame the Cabinet for the termination?” Pua said.

Pua also denied the project was being scrapped outright, after MMC-Gamuda claimed that over 20,000 jobs would be affected following the termination.

“You will find plenty of opportunities when the new project is awarded at a lower cost, while the savings generated would mean even more projects for the future,” he said.

Pua also took at a swipe at MMC-Gamuda over a petition initiated on Change.org to discourage the termination of the project for the welfare of the 20,000-odd workers they claimed would be affected.

“It might be more productive to start a petition to ask your bosses at MMC-Gamuda to make the Malaysian government an offer it cannot refuse,” he said in the letter.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced on Sunday that the government had decided to terminate the underground work contract of the MRT2 with MMC-Gamuda.

This was after both parties failed to reach an agreement relating to the reduction of construction cost.

Lim said yesterday that MMC-Gamuda was free to participate in the new tender.