MMC-Gamuda, please stop the bullying — JD Lovrenciear

OCTOBER 10 — MP Tony Pua has presented an excellent rebuttal in the wake of what seems like a slyly conceived public relations campaign to actually bully Malaysians.

All Malaysians have a right to know the whole truth and this is where all media, irrespective of their private or publicly known agenda, publish Tony's point by point rebuttal that tells all.

On that note, let all private and GLC sector organisations be told that our nation's resilient future should never be paid for with unsightly profiteering, profit making or with the ugly motivation of “make hay while the sun still shines.”

The MMC-Gamuda saga should be a powerful lesson. You should be an integral part of nation building, operating on the philosophy of “return to society what rightfully belongs to humanity” because we are talking about developing a nation of people here and not about raking in profits.

To use emotively charged strategies that pump adrenalin onto the social media is most disgusting.

To hide behind veiled threats of “trade secrets” is the worst kind of despicable human endeavour.

It is also time that Pakatan Harapan leaders take the cue from Tony Pua to march forward and expose all the thieving, suspicious, cloacked business operators including GLC operatives.

The citizens should not tolerate this holding at ransom tactics that have filled every nook and corner of businesses in this country.

NGOs who are the eyes and ears of the innocent, unsuspecting population must be on the ball to kick out all these clock and dagger operatives.

We must wake up to the truth that corporate social responsibility is not about giving out goodie bags and seen to be caring or about being able to create jobs.

Social responsibility is about building society without stealing from humanity.

I sincerely hope all media will give this letter a space in their pages given the trust that while the citizens have a right to know, the media will fulfil its responsibility of duty to inform.

