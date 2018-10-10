Authorities seize RM245,000 worth of imitation ink cartridges

Enforcement officers seize boxes of imitation ink cartridges and toners during last night’s raid.

GEORGE TOWN, Oct 10 — The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry’s Penang enforcement unit raided four premises and seized 755 units of ink and toner cartridges last night.

Four teams of a total 17 enforcement officers raided the premises in Sungai Pinang Road and Perak Road between 9pm and 1am last night.

State enforcement deputy chief Md Nasir Mohamad said a mother, in her 50s, and her son, in his 20s, were arrested to assist in investigation into the case.

“We found a large number of ink and toner cartridges of a well-known brand during the raid and these were believed to be imitation and were seized for further investigation,” he told reporters last night.

He added that they also seized 551 units of empty cartridges and unused boxes emblazoned with the same brand.

“We estimate the total value of items seized to be about RM245,000,” he said.

He said the mother and son were believed to be involved in selling these imitation ink and toner cartridges under the brand in the past five months.

“We believe they mixed the imitation cartridges with the original brand and sold all of it as original ink and toner cartridges from that brand,” he said.

It is believed that original boxes of the ink cartridges and toner were used to pack the imitation cartridges and then sold as original.

The enforcement unit conducted the raid after obtaining a warrant following reports lodged by the copyright owner of the affected brand.

“We will be investigating the case under Section 8 of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 which carries a fine of RM10,000 for each imitation item,” he said.

He said offenders are also liable to be jailed up to three years upon conviction.