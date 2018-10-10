Dwayne Johnson, Netflix join forces for ‘John Henry and the Statesmen’

US actor Dwayne Johnson. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 10 — Dwayne Johnson and Netflix have teamed up for the first time on a folklore-inspired film titled John Henry and the Statesmen.

The movie — based on a pitch that Johnson and his Seven Bucks Production team developed with screenwriter Tom Wheeler — sees Johnson take on the title role, playing John Henry, the African-American folk hero who was so good at driving steel on the railroad that he raced a steam-powered machine designed to do the same (via CinemaBlend).

The film also marks the third project overall for long-time collaborators Johnson and director Jake Kasdan, who have previously worked together on 2017’s smash box office hit Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and will reunite to begin shooting Jumanji 3 near the end of this year.

Johnson and Kasdan also produce, alongside fellow producers also on board: Seven Bucks Productions’ Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, who helped develop, and long-time collaborator Beau Flynn of FlynnPictureCo. — AFP-Relaxnews