ABC developing new comedy with former ‘New Girl’ star

Zoe Lister-Jones played Fawn Moscato in ‘New Girl’ in 2015. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 10 — The US TV network ABC is developing a new series with the creator of the New Girl comedy show, as well as the producer and actress, Zoe Lister-Jones. The two women, who have worked together before, will co-produce Woman Up, if the network picks up the show from its pilot.

US entertainment media reports that ABC has given a put pilot order to a new comedy show from Zoe Lister-Jones (New Girl). The single-camera show, called Woman Up follows the lives of two former teen mums who, after giving their all to see their kids through high school, are now 37 years old and ready to make up for the youth they missed out on.

Although also known as an actress, Lister-Jones will write and executive produce the project. She will be joined by New Girl creator, Elizabeth Meriwether, who will also executive produce alongside Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company. The two women previously worked together on New Girl in 2015, when Lister-Jones played the colourful character, Fawn Moscato, in season four of the show.

Aside from her acting career, Lister-Jones has written several films in which she also starred, including the 2017 movie Band Aid, 2015’s Consumed and 2012’s Lola Versus.

In 2015, Lister-Jones joined the cast of the CBS sitcom Life in Pieces, taking one of the leading roles. Elizabeth Meriwether reteamed with another former New Girl star, Lake Bell, with whom she co-wrote the screenplay for the TV movie, Bless This Mess in 2018. — AFP-Relaxnews