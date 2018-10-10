Camila Cabello shares orchestral version of ‘Consequences’

Camila Cabello arrives for the 60th Grammy Awards in New York January 28, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 10 — Camila Cabello has offered up an orchestral take on Consequences, which she’s chosen as the final single from her debut album. Consequences appears on the Cuban-American singer’s debut album Camila, which debuted at the start of 2018 and whose previous singles have included Havana, Never Be the Same and Real Friends.

Set to hit the radio on October 22, the new orchestral version of the track got its premiere this week ahead of Cabello’s appearance at the American Music Awards on Tuesday night, when she is set to perform the track live.

Cabello announced the release of the orchestral track, and her decision to use it as a single for the album, in a lengthy Instagram post.

“...a lot of people say ballads like this are ‘risky’ and with every single i’ve picked i get looks like i have three heads, because people always want you to go with a song that sounds like something that’s already on the radio,” she wrote. “it would be playing it safe for me to make a song that sounds like Havana or another uptempo song, but to me, my goal is to challenge myself by not doing what feels predictable or obvious...”

A video for the newly released track is set to follow today and features actor Dylan Sprouse. — AFP-Relaxnews