Malcolm McDowell to lead Fox News movie

British actor Malcolm McDowell in Cannes, France, 2011. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 10 — The star of A Clockwork Orange, Malcolm McDowell, is to play media magnate Rupert Murdoch in Fair and Balanced, a biopic about former Fox News president Roger Ailes.

From the writer of The Big Short and the director of Meet the Parents and Trumbo comes a movie looking at life inside the Fox News Corporation during the reign of Roger Ailes.

With John Lithgow of The Crown and The Accountant as Ailes himself, Malcolm McDowell is the latest name to join Fair and Balanced.

Best known for inhabiting the lead role of Alex in 1971 crime thriller A Clockwork Orange, and in recent years popping up in TV comedies Mozart in the Jungle, Phineas and Ferb, and Franklin & Bash, and even the Call of Duty video games, McDowell joins a number of other high-profile Hollywood names agreeing to play movers, shakers, and well-known presenters in the Fox News world.

Charlize Theron (Atomic Blonde) and Nicole Kidman (Moulin Rouge) play Fox News hosts Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson, whose accounts of sexual harassment helped propel Ailes towards the Fox News exit, while Allison Janney (TV series The West Wing) is involved as Ailes’ legal advisor Susan Estrich.

Australian-born business owner Rupert Murdoch started building his media empire in the 1950s and by the early 1970s was buying up British tabloid newspapers.

By the mid-80s he was able to take over Twentieth Century Fox, and in the mid-90s he founded Fox News, with Ailes installed at inception as its CEO; Murdoch took over the executive role following Ailes’ departure in July 2016. — AFP-Relaxnews