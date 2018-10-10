Timberland celebrates 45 years of the ‘Yellow Boot’ with special edition

The Timberland ‘Yellow Boot’ lands in a special version for its 45th anniversary. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 10 — The Timberland brand is celebrating 45 years of its iconic “Yellow Boot” with a pop-up in New York and an anniversary collection of models for men and women.

Introduced in 1973 by Sidney Swartz, the “Yellow Boot” was initially a workwear item — a rugged, outdoor boot for lumberjack types — notably due to its waterproof design. Little did he know that the boot was destined to become a fashion icon later that decade — let alone remain one 45 years later.

The “Yellow Boot” — now synonymous with the Timberland brand — soon transitioned from a workwear staple to a fashion statement, finding itself in high-end American stores such as Saks Fifth Avenue and Bloomingdale’s. The boot then became popular in Italy — in Milan, in particular — where the so-called “Paninaro” kids of the 1980s were keen to adopt the boot for its “Made in the USA” appeal.

Over time, the boot became a cult style, even gaining symbolic status, as the rappers of the 1980s and 1990s wore it as an expression of strength and individuality. Regularly rocked by artists such as Notorious B.I.G., Nas and Jay-Z, the boot became an icon of urban style that has successfully spanned generations, worn today by the likes of Rihanna, Kanye West and Pharrell Williams.

Timberland is celebrating the 45th anniversary of its cult footwear with a special “experiential” retail space on New York’s Fifth Avenue where shoppers will be able to embrace the outdoors through an interactive rain room and winter photo scene. Open now, the shop features a curated selection of the brand’s Fall 2018 collections.

Meanwhile a series of events in New York for the brand kick off October 16 with an oversize Timberland Classic Boot and pop-up park in the city’s Flatiron District.

The brand has also created a special 45th Anniversary Collection for men and women. One pair, an online exclusive, features sapphire highlights and two-tone yellow and sapphire laces, while all include a hangtag and tongue embossed with the 45th-anniversary logo. — AFP-Relaxnews