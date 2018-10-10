Post Malone reveals UK and European arena tour plans

Post Malone on the main stage at the Leeds Festival on August 25, 2018. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 10 — Post Malone has revealed he’ll be embarking on his first-ever European arena tour in early 2019.

The Beerbongs & Bentleys artist, who drew crowds at Reading and Leeds this summer, has plotted a full-scale headline tour through the UK and Europe, kicking off on Valentine’s Day at Dublin’s 3Arena.

From there, he’ll be at major venues around the UK and mainland Europe, ultimately wrapping the tour up back in England with a March 13 show at London’s O2 Arena.

The US rapper will be promoting Beerbongs & Bentleys, his second full-length album, which was released in April.

See the full list of tour dates:

February

14: 3Arena, Dublin, Ireland

16: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham, UK

17: SSE Hydro, Glasgow, UK

19: Manchester Arena, UK

22: AccorHotels Arena, Paris, France

25: Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, Netherlands

27: Barclaycard Arena, Hamburg, Germany

March

1: Ericsson Globe, Stockholm, Sweden

2: Royal Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark

4: Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin, Germany

5: Olympiahalle, Munich, Germany

7: Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland

9: Konig-Pilsener-Arena, Oberhausen, Germany

11: Sportpaleis, Antwerp, Belgium

13: O2 Arena, London, UK

Find details and tickets via www.postmalone.com/tour.

The tour news comes just after Variety revealed that Post Malone will be making a foray into acting, taking a major role in the Mark Wahlberg-starring film Wonderland for Netflix. — AFP-Relaxnews