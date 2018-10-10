Target launches new in-house personal care brand, 'Smartly'

Smartly by Target. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Oct 10 — Target has unveiled a new in-house brand for beauty fixes on a budget.

The retailer has announced the launch of “Smartly”, a series of more than 70 household and personal care products such as soaps, shower gels and razors set to launch online on October 14. The majority of the products will check out at less than US$2 (RM8.30), with the highest-priced item costing US$11.99.

According to a statement from the company, “Target’s product design and development team doubled down on design and key attributes, such as a variety of fragrances developed in partnership with master perfumers. For example, liquid hand soaps will be found in fragrances such as Rain Shower and Lavender, and all-purpose cleaners will be available in scents like Ocean and Citrus Grove.”

The range comes presented in minimalist but quirky packaging, with tongue in cheek statements such as “smells like well, nothing” on a bar of unscented soap.

“The introduction of Smartly is another example of how we are listening to consumers and bringing them solutions to make their lives easier,” said Mark Tritton, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target, in a statement. “Smartly offers incredible value, looks great and most importantly, gets the job done.”

Target is not the only company focusing on in-house beauty recently — US department store chain Belk launched its debut beauty brand in September, while Urban Outfitters unveiled its “Ohii” cosmetics line the same month. — AFP-Relaxnews