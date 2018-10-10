Umno president Zahid back at MACC for questioning

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrives at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya October 10, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Oct 10 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi arrived at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters here this morning for further questioning on alleged funds misappropriation at a charity run by his family.

The former deputy prime minister and current Umno president arrived at 9.20am in a white Lexus SUV and was dressed in a gold Baju Melayu with batik motif.

He smiled briefly upon exiting the car, before heading straight to the lobby’s reception counter and its adjacent lounge.

Accompanying Ahmad Zahid was his daughter, Datuk Nurulhidayah Ahmad Zahid, who arrived at 9.35am in a white Range Rover.

Around 15 supporters were in attendance, believed to be here to show solidarity with Zahid despite his express statement that none should do so.

It is believed that investigators will speak to Ahmad Zahid over the alleged misappropriation of RM800,000 belonging to a welfare foundation managed by his family.

This is the third time MACC has summoned him over the case in which he allegedly used funds belonging to Yayasan Akal Budi to settle credit card payments for himself and his wife between 2014 and 2015.

In July, Ahmad Zahid was grilled for about seven hours by investigators over the case.

He also said he “accepted” that his good deeds have been classified as corruption and money laundering by authorities in a statement posted on Umno supreme council member Datuk Lokman Noor Adam’s Facebook page yesterday.

On Monday Ahmad Zahid tweeted that he would extend full cooperation to the MACC.