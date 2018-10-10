L’Oreal Paris and Sabyasachi Mukherjee launch festive makeup collection

A screenshot from Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s Instagram account. — AFP pic

MUMBAI, Oct 10 — Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has teamed up with L’Oreal Paris on his debut beauty collection.

The Indian creative has joined forces with the cosmetics giant on a 21-piece festive makeup line dubbed “L’Oréal Paris x Sabyasachi”, focusing on classic beauty looks such as winged liner and a red lip. The collection’s campaign is fronted by actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

“Modern beauty is about being carefree and casual,” the designer told his 2.6 million followers, when introducing the new collection online. “Wear your makeup effortlessly. Makeup shouldn’t wear you down. A red mouth, a winged liner, sun-kissed, wind-swept hair and a simple, classic saree creates a look that is iconic, yet simple to achieve. It has a certain je ne sais quoi about it.”

To this end, the series includes nine new “Colour Riche Moist Matte Lipsticks” in hues ranging from hot pink to soft beige, as well as a ‘Super Liner Black Lacquer Liquid Eye Liner” and a version of the brand’s “Volume Million Lashes” mascara.

The designer is the latest of several big names to hitch his star to the L’Oréal Paris beauty wagon, following in the footsteps of creatives such as Balmain and Isabel Marant. — AFP-Relaxnews