In Kedah, 550 evacuated as floods worsen

Kubang Pasu Civil Defence Force member Muhamad Safwan Safawi searches for flood victims in Kampung Lubuk Batu in Kubang Pasu, Jitra October 9, 2018. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, Oct 10 — A total of 550 victims from 167 families were evacuated in three districts in Kedah due to the flash floods caused by heavy rain since Monday.

Kedah Disaster Management Committee Secretariat officer Major (PA) Imran Azemi, said as of 8am, four relief centres were opened in Kota Setar, five in Baling and one in Kubang Pasu.

In Kota Setar, 138 people from 41 families were being housed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Titi Gajah, SK Gunung (79 people from 30 families), Surau Aassyakirin (60 people from 21 families) and SK Suka Menanti (12 people from three families).

“In Baling, Kampung Banggol Derom public hall (56 people from 14 families), Batu 60 hall (44 people from 12 families) and Kampung Tanjung Pari Risda hall (32 people from nine families).

“Meanwhile, at Kampung Weng Luar hall in Mukim Siong (31 people from 10 families) and Keda Batu 8 public hall (21 people from six families),” he said in a statement here today.

Imran said a relief centre at SK Siong in Baling was closed at 8pm yesterday while a relief centre had been opened at Lubuk Batu in Kubang Pasu to house 77 people from 12 families. — Bernama