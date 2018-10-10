Lady Gaga shares video for ‘Look What I Found’ from ‘A Star Is Born’

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in Warner Bros’ ‘A Star is Born’. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 10 — Scenes from Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s buzzed-about new movie fill the video for Look What I Found from the soundtrack to A Star is Born.

Lady Gaga took to Twitter to share the video for the upbeat, soulful song, which opens on Gaga’s character writing the lyrics to Look What I Found in a notebook.

As the clip continues, a number of scenes from the film play out, showing Cooper and Gaga’s characters falling in love, getting married and making music together.

The full soundtrack for the film is out now, as the Cooper and Lady Gaga duet Shallow holds the no 1 spot on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart. — AFP-Relaxnews