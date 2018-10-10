Melaka exco threatens to sue over video of row with Pengkalan Batu residents (VIDEO)

Norhizam (centre) warned parties sharing videos of his heated exchange with residents in Pengkalan Batu to take them down within 24 hours. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — DAP’s Norhizam Hassan Baktee has warned parties sharing videos of his heated exchange with residents in Pengkalan Batu that he will sue unless these are removed.

In a video posted on YouTube, the state exco for agriculture, entrepreneur development and agro-based industry gave his critics 24 hours to comply.

“If they continue with the distribution, their behaviour, I will sue them shortly,” he said.

The threat is over videos of him arguing with residents in Pengkalan Batu, where he is the assemblyman, over the closure of two roads by local authorities.

Some residents argue the closure would inconvenience them as the roads are used to access the main thoroughfare in their area.

Others living along the affected roads are in support of the closure, citing the dangers of road traffic to children in the vicinity.