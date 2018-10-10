Scottish leader calls for patience on independence

Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, departs by helicopter from Prestonfield House in Edinburgh April 30, 2015. — Reuters pic

GLASGOW, Oct 10 — Scotland’s nationalist leader Nicola Sturgeon called for patience yesterday from those in her ruling party seeking immediate independence from the United Kingdom due to Brexit.

Scotland’s first secretary and Scottish National Party (SNP) leader is under pressure to back a snap referendum because of the damage Britain’s departure from the European Union could bring.

Nationalist passions drove Scotland to hold such a vote in 2014. It ended with people choosing to stay part of the UK by a decisive margin.

It then voted in 2016 to remain in the European Union while the rest of the UK favoured Brexit — a process that concludes in March regardless of whether London and Brussels strike a divorce deal.

Sturgeon believes a close economic alliance with the EU after Brexit would help Scotland’s withstand the negative impacts of Britain’s decision to strike out on its own.

But she told SNP’s annual conference that the 2014 vote’s failure meant Scotland had to be fully ready to disengage from London before trying again.

“Our job is to take that passion and blend it with pragmatism, perseverance and patience to persuade those not yet persuaded,” she said.

“If we do that, then believe me –- the momentum for independence will be unstoppable.”

Scottish Constitutional Relations Secretary Mike Russell separately added that another referendum should only take place when Scotland was “persuaded, ready and determined to win”.

Food fears

Sturgeon pledged to outline her plans for the vote “when the terms of Brexit become clear”.

But negotiations between London and Brussels are still deadlocked and the timetable is being pushed back.

The SNP had initially hoped to vote on its future before Britain formally leaves on March 29.

It is now considering holding one before the current term of the SNP Scottish government expires in 2021.

Grassroots delegates vented their frustration about the lack of progress towards independence at a packed fringe meeting on Monday.

Sturgeon was thus left with the delicate act of reaffirming her commitment to independence — and cementing her party leadership in the process — while calling for restraint at the same time.

She argued on Monday that it was unfair that London and Brussels were discussing giving Northern Ireland broader access to the EU market to avoid a hard border going up between the British province and Ireland.

She said Scotland should have the same right — especially since London argued in 2014 that a strong UK meant open access to the EU market for all.

“In 2014, we were told we had to reject independence to protect our place in Europe,” said Sturgeon.

“Today, we face warnings of medicines shortages, grounded aeroplanes, gridlock at ports and a haemorrhaging of investment.”

She pointed out that Britain last month appointed a special food supplies minister tasked with making sure there were no post-Brexit disruptions.

“We haven’t had one of those since Winston Churchill was Prime Minister,” she exclaimed. — AFP