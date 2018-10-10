Director James Gunn signs on to pen ‘Suicide Squad’ sequel

In this file photo taken on April 24, 2017, US director James Gunn poses for a photograph upon arrival at the European Gala screening of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2’ in London. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 10 — US director James Gunn is set to write — and possibly direct — the Suicide Squad sequel coming soon from Warner Bros and DC.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn has closed a deal to pen the script, which follows the journey of DC villains Deadshot, Harley Quinn, the Joker, Captain Boomerang and Killer Croc, who are forced into the service of the government in exchange for lighter sentences.

Studio sources have also reported that Gunn is not in fact developing a “sequel” per se, but rather a brand-new take on the DC property — the first instalment of which was directed and scripted by David Ayer. Details are still scarce for the moment, but media are already speculating whether a fresh spin could potentially suggest some recasting, in part or wholly, of the actors.

While there is no confirmation as yet of a director deal to boot, the scripting process could also potentially lead to future talks for Gunn to helm the film as well.

The news sees Gunn turning a fresh page, following his unceremonious firing from the Disney and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise in July due to a batch of old controversial tweets. — AFP-Relaxnews