Batik gets boost from Tourism Ministry

Muhammad Bakhtiar said batik will be used at all official functions in the ministry. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture will promote Malaysian batik and a healthy lifestyle through its Batik Fun Walk.

Its Deputy Minister Muhammad Bakhtiar Wan Chik told a press conference here today that the annual event would also be officially recognised in the ministry's annual calendar

He thanked the National Art Gallery and Yayasan Budi Penyayang Malaysia (Penyayang) for organising the Batik Fun Walk programme in collaboration with the ministry on Nov 4 at the National Art Gallery.

Muhammad Bakhtiar also said that from now on, batik will be used at all official functions in the ministry, adding that all other ministries and government agencies must also enhance the dignity of Malaysian batik.

Also present at the press conference were Yayasan Budi Penyayang Malaysia chief executive officer Datuk Leela Mohd Ali and director-general of the National Art Gallery, Prof Datuk Dr Mohamed Najib Ahmad Dawa |

Meanwhile, the deputy minister said the artistic works of the late Tan Sri P. Ramlee will be among a list of 149 national heritage items which would be conserved.

He said the announcement of the list which included heritage buildings, will be made by Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Mohamaddin Ketapi on October 17. — Bernama