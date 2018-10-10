Working visit to Indonesia fruitful, DPM says

Dr Wan Azizah said a myriad of Indonesian industry players have indicated their interest in raising investments in Malaysia. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

JAKARTA, Oct 10 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has described her maiden working visit to Indonesia as Deputy Prime Minister as highly successful and was appreciative of the warm welcome accorded to her by the republic’s leaders.

Speaking to the media before returning to Malaysia on the conclusion of her one-day visit, she said that although it was a short one, it provided an opportunity to further boost bilateral ties.

“I am grateful for the warm welcome accorded to me by Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Vice President Jusuf Kalla. Although I had a packed schedule, this maiden visit by me (as Deputy Prime Minister) is very significant, it reflects the importance of Indonesia to Malaysia ,” she said.

In terms of economic cooperation, Dr Wan Azizah said that in her 20-minute meeting with 20 Indonesian industry players, they stated their interest in raising investments in Malaysia.

“Trade collaboration will be increased which will benefit the people of both countries,” she said.

Dr Wan Azizah said the government would also encourage more Malaysian companies to explore investment opportunities in Indonesia.

She said in 2017, Malaysia-Indonesia bilateral trade amounted to RM72.63 billion a 22 per cent increase over 2016.

That makes Indonesia Malaysia's seventh largest trading partner globally, and the third largest among Asean countries after Singapore and Thailand.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, said during a meeting with Indonesian Women Empowerment and Child Protection Minister Yohana Susana Yembise, discussions were held on children rights issues as well as the commitment of both countries on the Convention on the Rights of the Child. — Bernama