Three nabbed for robbing, sexually abusing nursing centre victim

JOHOR BARU, Oct 10 — The police have arrested three men for robbing and sexually abusing a victim at a nursing centre at Pangsapuri Bukit Saujana here yesterday.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the three suspects, aged between 25 and 27, were detained in three separate raids around Johor Bahru between 7.30 and 11pm the same day.

"During the incident at 4.30 am, the 33-year-old victim was sleeping in the nursing centre before two suspects entered and ordered her to hand over her valuable items.

"Then, one of the suspects ordered the victim to perform oral sex on him before fleeing the scene," he said in a statement here today.

He said all the suspects had past criminal records and tested positive for Methamphetamine. They have been remanded for six days till Oct 14 to assist with investigations under Section 395/377C of the Penal Code. — Bernama