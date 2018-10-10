Ceremony to honour drowned firemen postponed

Fire and Rescue Dept personnel carry the coffins of the six firemen who died during a rescue mission in Shah Alam October 4, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 10 — The ceremony to honour six fallen heroes of the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) that was to have taken place today, has been postponed to a new date, yet to be confirmed.

The postponement was announced by JBPM corporate communications unit in a statement issued tonight.

It said the ceremony was to honour six firefighters who were killed while carrying out the search and rescue (SAR) operation to locate missing Muhammad llham Fahmy Mohammad Azzam, 17, at disused mining pond in Puchong last Wednesday (Oct 3).

“We are extremely grateful and thankful for the public’s concern and sensitivity by paying tribute and making contribution to the ‘Wira Merah’ (fallen firefighters)’s families,” the statement said.

Members of the public who wish to extend their contributions to the families of fallen firefighters may do so directly to the Corporate Management Division of JBPM in Putrajaya or via Bank Muamalat’s account 16010000876715.

For further inquiries, please contact JBPM Corporate Management Division director Siti Rohani Nadir at 03-88927652 or 013-2488994.

In the tragedy, six members of JBPM’s Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) were killed and they were from the Port Klang Fire and Rescue Station, namely, Mohd Fatah Hashim, 34; Izatul Akma Wan Ibrahim, 32; Mazlan Omarbaki, 25, and Yahya Ali, 24, while two others from the Shah Alam Fire and Rescue station were Adnan Othman, 33, and Muhammad Hifdzul Malik Shaari, 25. — Bernama