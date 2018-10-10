UN envoy Haley is latest in parade of White House departees

US President Donald Trump meets with UN Ambassador Nikki Haley in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, October 9, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 10 — Nikki Haley became the latest senior official to exit the Trump administration when she said yesterday she will resign at year-end as US ambassador to the United Nations.

Here are some others who have been fired or quit the White House since Trump took office on January 20, 2017

2018

Don McGahn - Trump said in late August that the White House counsel would step down after the Senate confirmed Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, which happened on Saturday. The Trump-McGahn relationship was strained by an investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election.

Scott Pruitt - The Environmental Protection Agency chief, a Trump favorite for attacking regulations, resigned on July 5 under heavy fire over a series of ethics controversies.

Ronny Jackson - The White House physician withdrew from consideration to head the Veteran Affairs department on April 26 amid allegations he was lax with prescription drugs and drank alcohol on the job. He also ceased working as Trump’s doctor.

David Shulkin - White House officials said on March 28 the Veteran Affairs secretary would resign. Shulkin had become a distraction due to a wave of speculation about his future.

H.R. McMaster - The national security adviser was replaced on March 22 with John Bolton, according to a Trump tweet.

Andrew McCabe - The deputy FBI director was fired in mid-March by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. McCabe said he was targeted for being a witness into whether Trump tried to obstruct the probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

Rex Tillerson - The secretary of state was fired by Trump on March 13 after rifts between them over international issues.

Gary Cohn - The National Economic Council director and former Goldman Sachs Group Inc president said on March 5 he would resign. He lost a fight to try to stop Trump from imposing import tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Hope Hicks - The White House communications director, a long-serving and trusted Trump aide, resigned on Feb. 28.

Rob Porter - The White House staff secretary resigned in February after accusations of domestic abuse from ex-wives.

2017

Omarosa Manigault Newman - Fired as assistant to the president in December, the former reality TV star later wrote a book, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House.”

Richard Cordray - The US Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s first director quit in November.

Tom Price - The Health and Human Services secretary resigned under pressure from Trump on Sept. 29 in an uproar over Price’s use of costly private charter planes for government business.

Stephen Bannon - Trump’s chief strategist, a force behind Trump’s anti-globalization/pro-nationalist agenda, was fired by Trump in mid-August after clashing with White House moderates.

Anthony Scaramucci - The White House communications director was fired by Trump in July after 10 days on the job, following profanity-laced comments to The New Yorker magazine.

Reince Priebus - Replaced as chief of staff by John Kelly, Priebus lost Trump’s confidence after setbacks in Congress.

Sean Spicer - Resigned as White House press secretary in July, ending a turbulent tenure.

Walter Shaub - The head of the US Office of Government Ethics, who clashed with Trump, stepped down in July.

Michael Dubke - Resigned as White House communications director in late May.

James Comey - The FBI director, who was leading a probe into possible collusion between the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and Russia to influence the election, was fired by Trump in May.

Katie Walsh - The deputy White House chief of staff was transferred to the outside, pro-Trump group America First Policies in March.

Michael Flynn - Resigned in February as Trump’s national security adviser after disclosures that he discussed US sanctions on Russia with the Russian ambassador to the United States before Trump took office. Flynn later pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI. He is set to be sentenced in December.

Sally Yates - Trump fired the acting US attorney general in January after she ordered Justice Department lawyers not to enforce Trump’s immigration ban. — Reuters