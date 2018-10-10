Another baby dumped, this time in Lanchang lay-by toilet

The baby has been taken to Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital. ― AFP pic

KUANTAN, Oct 9 — A newborn baby boy was found abandoned in a toilet at the Lanchang lay-by, East Coast Expressway 1 (LPT1), Kuala Lumpur-bound earlier today.

Temerloh district police chief ACP Zundin Mahmood said the nude baby was found by members of the public in the toilet with his umbilical cord still attached at about 5am.

“A witness said he first heard baby crying at 4.30am but it went silent afterwards. However, at 5am, he decided to venture into the female toilet and found the nude baby boy with his umbilical cord still attached and covered in faeces.

“The investigation found no injuries on the baby and believed that he was born elsewhere before being abandoned,” he said when contacted here today.

He said the baby was then taken to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile in Johor Baru, the body of a man who was reported missing after going out to catch fish in the river near a farm in Kota Tinggi yesterday, was found by members of the public at 3.50pm today.

Kota Tinggi Fire and Rescue station operations commander Faiz Ramli said the body of Abd Farid Abdullah, 55, was found about four metres away from the river, not far from the location of the search and rescue (SAR) operation.

“The victim was believed to have suffered a heart attack while trying to return to safety,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said the SAR operation was carried out by a team of nine personnel, namely three members of Fire and Rescue Department (JPBM) Water Rescue Unit (PPDA) and six policemen. — Bernama