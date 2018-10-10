EC urges PD voters to check voting info via MYSPR Semak app

An Election Commission officer dips a military personnel’s finger in indelible ink during early voting for the Port Dickson by-election at the Army Basic Training Centre October 9, 2018. — Bernama pic

PORT DICKSON, Oct 9 — The Election Commission (EC) today called on voters in Port Dickson parliamentary constituency to check their voting information via MySPR Semak application to ensure smooth voting process on Saturday.

EC chairman Azhar Azizan Harun said the application which could be downloaded into mobile phone would enable voters to check the electoral roll and their channels quickly before turning up at voting centres.

“The application will reduce physical checking at the counter and this is a good initiative using technology to reduce the workload our officers on polling day,” he said here today.

He was speaking to reporters after observing early voting for the Port Dickson by-election in Segenting Camp, Port Dickson here.

Earlier, Azhar also visited two more early voting centres at the Army Basic Training Centre (Pusasda) and the Port Dickson district police headquarters (IPD).

Commenting on the proceeding for early voting today, Azhar said all went smoothly and EC targeted early voting turnout to be around 70 per cent.

The by-election is a seven cornered fight involving Pakatan Harapan candidate, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, PAS candidate Lt. Col (R) Mohd Nazari Mokhtar and five independent candidates namely former Negri Sembilan mentri besar Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abd Samad, Anwar’s former personal assistant, Mohd Saiful Bukhari Azlan, Lau Seck Yan, Stevie Chan Keng Leong and Kan Chee Yuen

The Port Dickson parliamentary by-election was held after its incumbent Datuk Danyal Balagopal Abdullah, 68, vacated the seat on Sept 12 to give way to Anwar to return to Dewan Rakyat.

The Port Dickson parliamentary constituency has 75,770 registered voters in this by-election and they comprised 43 per cent Malays, Chinese (33 per cent), Indian (22 per cent) and other races (2 per cent). — Bernama