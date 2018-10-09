DPM: Easier for Malaysians to obtain temporary Indonesian student visas soon

Dr Wan Azizah said currently there were more than 4,000 Malaysian students in Indonesia. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

JAKARTA, Oct 9 — The Indonesian government has given its assurance that it will make it easier for Malaysians intending to pursue studies to obtain temporary student visas, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

According to her, the assurance was given by Indonesian Vice-President Jusuf Kalla himself during her meeting with him in conjunction with her one-day working visit to the republic today.

“The issuing of temporary student visas has some problems, among them not having a uniform system with agents offering differing prizes (to the students) and the Indonesian vice-president took note of this and promised to make the process easier,” she told a press conference here tonight.

Dr Wan Azizah said currently there were more than 4,000 Malaysian students in Indonesia with most of them taking up medicine.

On her meeting with President Joko Widodo, Dr Wan Azizah said the president raised the issue of education for children of unregistered Indonesian workers. — Bernama