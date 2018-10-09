Trump repeats threat of more tariffs if China retaliates on trade

US President Donald Trump today repeated his threat to impose tariffs on US$267 billion (RM1.1 billion) worth of additional Chinese imports if China retaliates for the recent levies and other measures the United States has taken in the countries’ escalating trade war. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Oct 9 — President Donald Trump today repeated his threat to impose tariffs on US$267 billion (RM1.1 billion) worth of additional Chinese imports if China retaliates for the recent levies and other measures the United States has taken in the countries’ escalating trade war.

Trump, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, also said China is not ready yet to reach a deal on trade and that several meetings with the country have been canceled.

Last month Trump imposed tariffs on nearly US$200 billion Chinese imports and then threatened more levies if China retaliated. China then hit back with tariffs on about US$60 billion of US imports.

Citing the growing trade war, the International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global economic growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019. — Reuters