Jessica Biel to lead Facebook’s ‘Limetown’

Jessica Biel has been nominated for an Emmy as well as a Golden Globe. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Oct 9 — The ten-episode thriller, based on a hit podcast, will star Jessica Biel in its main role when it arrives on Facebook's video platform Facebook Watch.

Nominated for an Emmy and a Golden Globe following her strong performance in dark murder mystery The Sinner, Jessica Biel of The Illusionist and 2012's Total Recall is taking the leading role in Limetown.

She'll play public radio journalist Lia Haddock, unraveling the thread left by over 300 missing persons associated with a secretive research site.

Haddock's investigation puts her in contact with a number of survivors who can help her understand why the town's population disappeared overnight.

Along with Biel, the podcast's original creators Zack Akers and Skip Bronkie are part of the production team, having seen their serial race to the top of iTunes' podcast category shortly after a 2015 debut.

Bronkie himself was previously employed at Facebook.

Original programming for the social data network's video channel began in the second half of 2017, courtesy of several documentary series and reality shows.

Just over a year later and Facebook Watch boasts over 60 series, with three quarters of those related to news, sports, or the reality show format.

Dramas and comedies make up a smaller proportion but appear to be increasing in profile, with Catherine Zeta Jones' Queen America debuting on November 21.

The Facebook Watch interpretation of Limetown awaits a release date; season two of the audio drama is slated to begin on October 31. — AFP-Relaxnews