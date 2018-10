JOHOR BARU, Oct 9 — A Bangladeshi worker was killed after being caught in a conveyor belt at the Sungai Kachur Palm Oil Mill, Kota Tinggi, here on October 5.

Kota Tinggi police chief Supt Ahsmon Bajah confirmed receiving a report on the incident.

He said in the 11am incident, Uddin Monir, 29, was doing cleaning work on the conveyor machine when he got stuck in a bracket of the belt.

He said police found no elements of foul play and had classified the case as sudden death. — Bernama