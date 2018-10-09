The world's best bartender 2018 hails from Australia

Orlando Marzo has been the World Class Global Bartender of the Year. — PRNewsfoto pic

SYDNEY, Oct 9 — Australia can now claim bragging rights to being home to the world’s best bartender 2018, after Aussie mixologist Orlando Marzo out-mixed and out-shook 10,000 competitors to take the crown at the biggest international bartending competition.

Marzo was named the World Class Global Bartender of the Year at the 10th edition of the event, organised by spirits giant Diageo.

To take the lofty title, Marzo had to outperform 10,000 rivals from five continents in a competition which culminated in a four-day final in Berlin where 56 finalists battled it out in a series of challenges.

After working at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in Melbourne, Marzo was snatched up by Restaurant Lume in South Melbourne to lead its bar team.

At Bar Lume, cocktails are created to be playful and irrelevant: The Olive Oil Royale is made with mandarin-pressed olive oil liqueur, sparkling wine and green tea extract, for instance, while the Southern Collins is made with quinced apple cider, acidulated coffee butter, Glenkinchie (12yo) and soda.

As winner of the competition, Marzo will travel the world as a Diageo ambassador. — AFP-Relaxnews