Man Utd’s Matic pulls out of Serbia duty

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has withdrawn from Serbia’s squad due to injury. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Oct 9 — Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has withdrawn from Serbia’s squad for their forthcoming internationals due to injury.

United confirmed Matic had returned to the club “to complete his rehabilitation”, ruling him out of the Nations League fixtures in Montenegro and Romania this week.

The 30-year-old could also be sidelined for United’s Premier League clash at his former club Chelsea when they return to action after the international break on October 20.

Matic made more than 150 appearances for Chelsea before once again linking up with former Blues boss Jose Mourinho at United last year.

Matic’s unspecified injury comes a day after United defender Luke Shaw pulled out of the England squad for their matches against Croatia and Spain. — AFP