Court rejects appeal for lighter sentence by convicted rapist

The appellant will face 14 years in prison and five strokes of the cane after High Court Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah dismissed his appeal. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — A former executive of a transport company who raped and sexually abused a woman seeking employment, two years ago, lost in his bid to appeal for a lighter sentence today.

The appellant, HN Sathisan, 31, will face 14 years in prison and five strokes of the cane after High Court Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah dismissed his appeal.

In his judgement, Judge Azman said there was contradiction in Sathisan’s testimony as the appellant, and that he had failed to raise doubts over the prosecution’s case.

“The appellant said that prior to the incident, he and the victim were drunk from drinking beer, but when filing the appeal, the appellant said they had been drinking coke. The appellant also said the victim was his girlfriend and that he had known the victim for two years, where to the contrary, the victim had just known the appellant after being offered a job as a secretary,” the judge said.

Deputy public prosecutors Nurakmal Farhan Aziz and Aznika Mohd Anas appeared for prosecution.

On May 18, 2017, the Sessions Court here sentenced Sathisan to 14 years imprisonment and three strokes of the cane for rape and an eight-year jail sentence and two strokes for carnal intercourse against the order of nature, with the jail sentences running concurrently.

According to the case’s description, the victim received a message via WhatsApp of a job opportunity to be a secretary in a telecommunications company, and being interested, she contacted the appellant via email to enquire about the post.

The victim later met the appellant who claimed to be the manager of the company, and he informed the victim she had succeeded in getting the job, but was required to undergo training.

After meeting at a restaurant and being asked to consume a drink, the victim was then taken to a hotel, where she managed to contact her mother to inform her she felt dizzy and wished to be picked up, before passing out.

After regaining consciousness the victim found herself lying face down and experiencing tetanus, before being raped and forced into carnal intercourse.

The victim’s mother lodged a police report and policemen then found the victim, crying at the scene. — Bernama