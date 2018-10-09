Negeri Sembilan to resolve issues of abandoned housing, commercial projects

SEREMBAN, Oct 9 — The state government is committed to resolving issues concerning several abandoned housing and commercial projects to help affected buyers.

State Urban Wellbeing, Housing, Local Government and New Village Committee chairman Teo Kok Seong said there were currently two housing projects in Kuala Pilah and Gemas, and four abandoned commercial projects in Seremban.

“There are 231 buyers of houses at Taman Perpaduan Height, Kuala Pilah, a housing project that had been abandoned for 10 years.

“As for Gemas, it involves more than 100 units in a scheme that was declared an abandoned project this year,” he told a news conference after a visit to Bandar Seri Senawang here today.

Also present was Seremban Municipal Council (MPS) Building Director, Norriza Mohd Sham.

Teo said that the state government was now trying to get other developers to revive the abandoned projects by giving them some new initiatives.

“As for abandoned commercial projects in Seremban, we will match the developers of abandoned projects with the owners to ensure that the projects can proceed,” he said.

With regard to Senawang Satellite City, Teo said that that 146 of the 275 units of two- and three-storey shophouses had already received their Certificate of Fitness (CF) in July 2012.

“The remaining 129 units had not been able to get the CF over the past six years because of the developer’s failure to meet the requirements set by Tenaga Nasional Bhd, Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan, Indah Water Konsortium and the Fire and Rescue Department.

“However, 88 units received their CF about a month ago, which will be presented by the Mentri Besar Aminuddin Harun soon, while the remaining 41 premises are expected to get their CF in the near future,” he said.

He said the MPS would hold talks with buyers of premises involved to ensure the CF issue was resolved as soon as possible. — Bernama