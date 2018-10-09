Zii Jia has no time for celebration

National men’s singles player, Lee Zii Jia wants to focus on maintain his consistency in the next tournament. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — National men’s singles player, Lee Zii Jia does not want to dwell on his success at the Taiwan Open and instead wants to focus on maintain his consistency in the next tournament.

Zii Jia, 20, said he still has a lot to catch up on and wants to get himself ready for the Macau Open on October 30.

He defeated Riichi Takeshita of Japan 21-17, 16-21, 21-11 on Sunday for the Taiwan Open title.

“I want to keep things as normal as possible and continue my pursuit of more championships,” he said when met at Academy Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara.

Zii Jia won his first title at the Poland Open in 2017. — Bernama