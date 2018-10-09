Seven goals and two world records in one day at Asian Para Games

Siti Noor Iasah overcome by emotion after her feat. — Picture by Bernama

JAKARTA, Oct 9 — Malaysia ended their wait for gold medals in emphatic fashion by bagging seven in one day yesterday.

Stars of the day were sprinter Ridzuan Puzi and long jumper Latif Romly, who shattered world records en route to their triumphs.

Ridzuan ran his 100m (T36) race in 11.87s, bettering Russian Evgenii Shvetcov’s five-year-old mark of 11.90s set at the 2013 World Championships in Lyon, France.

His success meant Malaysia defended the late Azlan Mat Lazim’s title from Incheon 2014, where Ridzuan finished second.

Not to be outdone, Latif wrapped up the day winning T20 gold with a leap of 7.64m, retaining his Incheon title and improving his own world record by 0.04m.

Earlier in the day, Siti Noor Iasah Ariffin won the contingent’s first gold in the women’s 400m (T20) by clocking 59.49s.

“Thanks to God I managed to contribute the first gold,” she told Bernama.

Malaysia also aced the men’s event with Nasharuddin Mohamed clocking 49.32s to finish ahead of home runners Kolymau Felipus (50.28s) and Tine Endi Nurdin (50.62s).

Cyclists Zuhairie Tarmizi (C5 road race) and Azlia Syafinaz-Nurul Suhada Zainal (B) then added gold No. 3 and 4.

Bowler Nyat Abu Bakar fell 1,473 pins to win the TPB9 mixed singles before Ridzuan and Latif’s record feats.

Malaysia have been set a 15-gold target, a number that now seems more than achievable after yesterday’s exploits.