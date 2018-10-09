Zahid to present himself to MACC tomorrow

Yesterday, Zahid tweeted that he would extend full cooperation to the MACC. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has been summoned to present himself at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters at 10am tomorrow.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the matter, saying that the MACC had sent a notice to Ahmad Zahid, compelling him to be present at its headquarters in Putrajaya to assist in investigations.

Yesterday, Ahmad Zahid tweeted that he would extend full cooperation to the MACC.

Last July, Ahmad Zahid gave statements twice to the MACC to assist its investigation into the alleged misappropriation of Yayasan Akal Budi funds. — Bernama