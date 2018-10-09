Chlorine leak puts nine in Miri Hospital

MIRI, Oct 9 — Nine employees of a company dealing in scrap metals in Lutong were rushed to the Miri Hospital after they complained of breathing difficulties following a chlorine gas leak this afternoon.

Miri Fire and Rescue chief Law Poh Kiong said the department had received a call from Miri Hospital at 12.28pm regarding the incident

“The incident occurred when an excavator accidentally hit the chlorine gas cylinder while reversing,” he told Bernama today.

Law said the Lopeng Fire and Rescue team was sent to the scene, and used a water spray method to dilute the gas. — Bernama